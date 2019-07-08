‘Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream’ makes sweet treat with science

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that’s cool!

The Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream shop is helping us beat the summer heat with a tasty snack.

The new store in St. Petersburg makes their ice cream scientifically.

It is made by flash freezing any kind of homemade cream with liquid nitrogen.

After the two liquids combine and the fog clears, your ice cream appears.

Because each batch is made fresh in house, there are endless favor creations catering to all dietary restrictions.

You can pick from 7 different creams including lactose-free, vegan and Keto and then get creative with over 40 flavors to mix and mash.

The pricing is comparable to any other gourmet ice cream story starting at $3.99 for a small, a medium is $4.99 and a large is $5.99.

Snag a frozen dessert on Sunday to Thursday from noon-10 p.m. and on Friday to Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is located at 2216 66th Street North in St. Petersburg.