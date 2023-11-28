TAMPA (BLOOM) – This holiday season, Suavitel, the fabric conditioner brand, is set to transform the way pet parents bond with their furry friends. The company announced the launch of its limited-edition Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck, an innovative sweater designed to foster heartwarming cuddle sessions between pet owners and their pets.

More Than Just a Sweater

The Suavitel Cuddle Crewneck is not your ordinary holiday garment. It’s a unique concept where both pets and their owners can share a single sweater, complete with separate head holes for each. This design promises to make those family photos even more adorable and memorable.

Choices for Every Family

Understanding that every pet family is unique, Suavitel offers two styles of the Cuddle Crewneck: one for two people and one pet, and another for a single person and their pet. This versatility ensures that all family configurations can enjoy this cozy experience.

Shed Shield: The Bonus Gift

Each Cuddle Crewneck comes with an added surprise – a bottle of Suavitel Shed Shield. This new product is the brand’s first liquid fabric conditioner specifically tailored to repel pet hair and combat pet odors. The inclusion of Shed Shield allows pet parents to focus more on enjoying cuddle time and less on cleaning up fur.

A Solution to a Hairy Problem

Joe Bylebyl, Senior Brand Manager for Suavitel, expresses the company’s understanding of the struggles pet owners face with fur on clothes. The combination of the Cuddle Crewneck and Shed Shield offers a practical solution to this issue, aligning with the brand’s motto for the season: “Stay merry, not hairy.”

Availability and Accessibility

The limited-edition Cuddle Crewneck will be available for free, while supplies last, starting from November 28 at 12:00 PM ET. You can register at www.StayMerryNotHairy.com. Additionally, a reminder service is available for those eager not to miss this opportunity.

Where to Find Shed Shield

Suavitel Shed Shield, available in a Fresh Scent, is priced at $5.49 for a 46 oz bottle. It can be found at Walmart, Family Dollar, and selected grocery stores. More information about the product can be here www.suavitel.com.

Embracing the Holiday Spirit

With the launch of the Cuddle Crewneck and Shed Shield, Suavitel invites pet parents to embrace the holiday spirit in a unique, cozy, and practical way. It’s an opportunity to create lasting memories while ensuring the home stays clean and comfortable, truly embodying the joy of the holiday season.