Study shows couples prefer money as wedding gift

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – Summer season is upon us, which can become an expensive time for everyone involved.

According to a new study from Zelle, 84 percent say they prefer money as a wedding gift over a physical gift.

60 percent of men say they would rather give money as a wedding gift instead of selecting a gift from a registry, compared to just 42 percent of women.

The study also found 25 percent of millennials state they’ve spent $500 or more on attending weddings in the past year. And that doesn’t even include the gift.