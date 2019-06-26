Breaking News
Study shows couples prefer money as wedding gift

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – Summer season is upon us, which can become an expensive time for everyone involved.

According to a new study from Zelle, 84 percent say they prefer money as a wedding gift over a physical gift. 

60 percent of men say they would rather give money as a wedding gift instead of selecting a gift from a registry, compared to just 42 percent of women. 

The study also found 25 percent of millennials state they’ve spent $500 or more on attending weddings in the past year. And that doesn’t even include the gift. 

