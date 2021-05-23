Study ranks grossest states in America — see where Florida falls

by: Natasha Anderson,

(WJW) — According to a new study, Virginia is the “grossest” state in the U.S.

The study, conducted by Zippia, calculated each state’s grossness based on air quality, the number of landfills and illness spread.

They also included the number of Google searches for certain gross items when determining the rankings. Zippia cites “Mayo recipes” and “Croc wearing” as search terms included in the gross category.

Here are the grossest states, according to the study:

  1. Virginia
  2. South Carolina
  3. North Carolina
  4. Pennsylvania
  5. Texas
  6. New Jersey
  7. Connecticut
  8. Georgia
  9. Delaware
  10. New York
  11. Tennessee
  12. Rhode Island
  13. Ohio
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Vermont

Florida was ranked #29.

The full map and the study is available on Zippia.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

