Study finds a lack of wheelchair accessible sidewalks in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials are reevaluating sidewalks and roadways after a new study found that people in wheelchairs are having difficulty along Hillsborough’s streets.

The Transportation Disadvantaged Service Plan, released on Friday, found that poles, benches and other county installations block the ability of those in wheelchairs and other mobility aids to safely travel sidewalks.

Photo: Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board

The study also revealed varying widths of sidewalks and bike lanes as well as incomplete sidewalk systems and bicycle facility networks.

High traffic volume, a large number of turning movements at an intersection and a lack of pedestrian signalization are all contributing to the overall issue of making getting around difficult, the study found.

The County has door-to-door transportation services for qualifying elderly, low-income and disabled residents called The Sunshine Line.

Transportation is provided for medical and social service appointments, grocery trips, health and wellness, personal business and costs range from free to $5.

To enroll in the program, residents can call (813) 272-7272