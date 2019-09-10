Study: Daytime naps could keep your heart healthy

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – No need to feel guilty about taking an afternoon nap.

A little extra sleep could be the best medicine for your heart.

A study published Monday in the journal ‘Heart‘ found two naps a week can lower your risk of heart attack or stroke.

Scientists looked at 35,00 people for five-years and discovered a nap or two, no matter how long or short, releases stress from lack of sleep.

The authors say more research needs to be done on this.

So how long is the ideal nap?

While the study did not say how long the ideal nap is, experts say that just 20 minutes is enough to get benefits such as improved alertness, enhanced performance and a better mood.