Students, staff sheltering in place while deputies search for stolen gun at Springstead HS

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office initiated a ‘Shelter In Place’ order for students and staff at Springstead High School in Spring Hill Monday morning.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the sheriff’s office received reports that a gun was stolen from a car off campus by a student that may attend Springstead High School. Nienhuis said the gun may have ended up in the student’s backpack, on the bus, and into the school.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are on campus trying to find the gun. All is well at the school, and no emergency evacuations are in place.

More information is expected from the sheriff’s office shortly.

