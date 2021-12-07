Student facing charges for shooting threat at Sarasota school, deputies say

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The deadly school shooting in Michigan has copycat threats rolling in to school districts across the country.

“We have had a few copycat threats since the incident that happened in Detroit and we had after Parkland, we had a significant number,” said Sarasota County School District Police Chief Timothy Enos.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say a Sarasota High School student is facing charges for making threats on social media.

According to a report, the 15-year-old was being teased on Snapchat, and said “do you want me to shoot up the school on Monday?” He also talked about getting an M-4.

“Our policy is that we are going to investigate them to the very end because it is something that we take very seriously here. It is not funny. It is nothing that can be let off as a joke because it affects a lot of people when you make threats like that,” Enos said.

Florida Schools Safety Portal tracks threats and incidents. The database has been in place since 2019, following the Parkland school shooting.

Information on the portal includes incident reports, discipline information, and shows where suspicious activity has been reported. Only specific, authorized individuals can access information in the portal.

“As a parent you can only imagine the amount of turmoil that this causes and all the stress and anxiety that all of a sudden you see through social media that some student may have mad a post that they are going to do something to the other students and classmates at the school,” Enos said.