14-year-old brings loaded gun to Polk Co. high school, police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old Auburndale High School student was arrested Monday for bringing a loaded handgun to campus, the Auburndale Police Department said.

All students and staff are safe.

The school said the student did not make any threats but was overheard talking about having the gun on him. His classmates reported it to staff who confiscated the gun and took the student into custody.

Law enforcement was contacted by the school and additional officers will remain on campus throughout the day Monday, the school said.

The police department said the 14-year-old had a Glock 40 caliber handgun loaded with target rounds in his backpack.

The student was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Bartow, Florida.

Classes resumed as normal.

