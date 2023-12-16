Showers will be isolated this morning as rain picks up later this afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the evening and overnight tonight. Highs will be around 70 with strong, gusty wind.

Showers taper off throughout the day Sunday, but the breeze continues with highs in the upper 60s. It really cools off this week with high temperatures in the 60s Monday through Wednesday as lows return to the 40s.

Clouds return for the middle and latter part of the work week as rain stays away through the end of next week.