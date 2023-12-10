Temperatures this morning will start out mild, in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees as clouds will increase. Temps warm to around 80 degrees with increased humidity this afternoon before a cold front sweeps through the area. Strong storms will move through mid to late afternoon with the possibility of an isolated severe thunderstorm.

Rain tapers off late evening Sunday into the overnight hours as Monday becomes chilly and breezy. Lows Monday will be in the low 50s with highs only rising to the low and mid 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be mainly dry and more mild with lows near 60 and highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances increase Thursday into the weekend as breezy conditions stay with us all week long. Highs to finish the work week will be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the low 60s.