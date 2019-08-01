Live Now
Stretch it out at The Trop on ‘Rays Yoga Day’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Rays are doing things a bit differently this game day, starting with finding our center.

This Saturday will be a day of yoga and baseball inside the Tropicana Dome with the Body Electric Yoga Company.

Start your morning right with a vigorous flow class on the authentic MLB field.

After the class, yogis will take a break before returning back to the Trop for a pregame party and cheer on The Rays.

Rays Yoga Day will go down on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Check-in for the yoga class begins at 8 a.m. and the event will kick off at 9 a.m.

The class will last an hour and there will be a brief time for pictures on the field after.

Tickets for BOTH the Yoga Class and the Rays Game are only $30.

Game time is 6:10 p.m. Saturday night.

The Trop is located at 1 Tropicana Dr. in St. Petersburg.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Rays Yoga Day and score your ticket. You can also call 727-825-3201.

