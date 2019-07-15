Straz summer ballet program keeps dancers on their toes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 200 dance students from all across the United States and even Hong Kong will come together to perform in Tampa.

Students in the Next Generation Ballet Summer Intensive will showcase their lessons from all season long in classical ballet, contemporary dance and musical theater.

This professionally produced performance will be on July 19 in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets to the show are $15. CLICK HERE to get yours.

The accredited Patel Conservatory offers summer camps and classes in dance, music and theater for students of all ages and experience levels.

Each year, the Straz Center’s arts education programs teach 50,000 students in our classrooms, on our stages and through the community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Next Generation Ballet program.

