Strawberry Crest High School Cheer to compete in FHSAA State Championship this week

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA)- The Strawberry Crest High School Cheer Team from Dover will be competing in the FHSAA’s Competitive Cheerleading State Championship this week.

The team made history in 2020 as the first from Hillsborough County to win the National Championship.

The team brought home the state title seven times and are crossing their fingers for an eighth one.

During the championship, the small co-ed cheer team has two minutes and 30 seconds to impress the judges with a routine that includes tumbling, stunting, cheering, dancing and jumping.

“There’s a lot riding on states, we focus all year and we prepare all year just for that one competition,” Strawberry Crest High School Assistant Cheer Coach Loveny Savarino said.

After experiencing some setbacks due to the pandemic, Savarino also said it has been beneficial for students to bond together as a team in-person.

“We practice five days a week, sometimes six. I love getting to be around these people, it’s just a family vibe,” Strawberry Crest High School Senior Dakota Grigson said.

Grigson is one of six seniors on the cheer team. Hope Johnson, Lauren Abbey, Ayden Perez, Eric Zell and Julia Affronti have also been preparing for the championship with several other teammates.

“It’s harder than any other sport I’ve ever tried. It’s like definitely a challenge. There’s always something you can grow at,” Perez said.

FHSAA’s Competitive Cheerleading State Championship is being held at the University of Florida in Gainesville Feb. 1-2. Ticket information is available on Ticketmaster.