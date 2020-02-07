Live Now
Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens, is now under high wind advisory

Stranger in France finds Girard veteran’s dog tag 70 years later with metal detector

News

Frank DeCenso, who passed away five years ago, lost the dog tag while serving in the Army during the mid-40s

by: Dave Sess

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – Frank DeCenso, Jr., who used to live in Girard, was having coffee Thursday morning when he got a message from a stranger in France. He was skeptical at first, especially because the person knew his parents’ names, but he decided to take a chance and continue the conversation.

It turned out to be a choice with an amazing payoff.

“Her husband found a dog tag in a field with a metal detector that had my dad’s name on it and my mom’s name,” Frank said.

Once the green rust was cleared away from the dog tag, you could read “Frank DeCenso” and “Jane DeCenso,” plus a Girard address.

Frank Junior was amazed.

The DeCensos started their life together in 1943 in Girard.

Frank went off to serve in the Army. He worked on a tank destroyer, hunting German tanks in France during the mid-40s.

The dog tag was found roughly 50 miles from Normandy Beach in the city of Roncey.

“Apparently, in his travels and battles, must have lost it and didn’t think twice about it.”

It wouldn’t be found for another 70 years.

His father lived to the age of 96. He passed away five years ago.

Jane died two years later. They were married 71 years.

Frank Junior has other patches and things from his father’s service, but this find tops the list.

“Somebody found something new of my dad’s and I think that’s just awesome.”

He appreciates the fact the person tracked him down.

“I guess the moral of the story is you never know what somebody’s going to find and if you’re on the receiving end of something special, just be blessed. You’re blessed by it. It’s just amazing to me.”

The dog tag is a link to the past but now it’s also a link to the future for the DeCenso family. Frank Junior has a cousin who still lives in Canfield and has shared the story with them.

The dog tag will be sent to Frank Junior at his new home in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"

Tree falls onto home in Seminole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto home in Seminole"

DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss