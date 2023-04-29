Scattered storms will linger into Saturday evening with a brief break in the action overnight. Scattered storms will return early Sunday morning as a cold front passes. Isolated severe storms are possible with the main threats being strong, gusty wind and isolated tornadoes. Lows will drop to the low 70s as it stays breezy overnight.

Rain will move to the east coast late Sunday morning giving way to lots of sunshine. It will be windy all day with highs only rising to the upper 70s. Gale warnings are in place along the entire Gulf Coast with very rough waters expected inland.

The breeze subsides Monday as the humidity lowers. With bright sunshine, highs will rise to the low 80s after morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a dry and pleasant week with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s before the next chance of rain arrives Saturday.