Isolated showers will develop overnight and into your Monday morning and become more scattered mid morning through Monday afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible. In fact, there is a marginal chance of severe weather. The main threats are strong wind and hail within storms. Lows Monday start out in the low 70s with highs in the upper 70s. It will become windy as well so boaters exercise caution if you are going out on our many waterways.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with much cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s with highs around 70 degrees. Wednesday will stay chilly with lows in the low 50s and highs near 70 with the slight chance of a stray shower.

Sunshine returns Thursday with a chilly morning in the low 50s, but warmer afternoon in the upper 70s. Temperatures Friday will rise to the low 80s before the next front arrives Saturday.

Rain and storms are likely as a front lingers next weekend with highs returning to the 70s.