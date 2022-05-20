Tropical moisture will move in from the south Friday morning with southern communities expecting showers and storms first before storms move into the Bay Area. By the afternoon scattered showers and storms can be expected with limited sunshine. It will remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature morning and afternoon rain and storms with a few breaks in the action. With slightly more sun highs will rise into the upper 80s. Storms Sunday and into the work week will mainly be in the afternoon and evening much like our typical summerlike pattern as highs rise into the lower 90s. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s over the next several days.