Storms soak St. Petersburg ballet conservatory

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A lot of clean-up is ahead for the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory after strong storms Friday damaged the roof and flooded the building.

The roof of the old church building peeled off, allowing water to pour in.

Volunteers went as far as attempting to catch rainwater with buckets but many things including costumes and flooring pieces were soaked.

Currently the conservatory is trying to salvage what it can. “Costumes flooring we just put a brand new flooring in March…hoping to get some of that saved” Brian Melton, Co-Founder & Executive Director of the conservatory said.

The damage thankfully is repairable and we’re told after a few adjustments their show next Friday should go on as planned.