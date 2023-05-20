The weekend starts out sunny and humid with temps in the mid 70s before rising once again to around 90 degrees this afternoon. The only difference between today and the past few will be the movement of afternoon and evening storms. Some coastal locations will see rain so take the umbrella if you’re going out and about.

Expect fewer storms Sunday as rain pushes toward the coast late in the day as highs climb to near 90 degrees.

More clouds and storms are likely Monday as a cold front moves to our north. As the front lingers in central and southern Florida Tuesday through Friday rain chances will increase as temperatures rise to the mid and upper 80s without as much sun.

Rain chances diminish just in time for next weekend as temperatures and humidity stay high.