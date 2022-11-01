The rest of your Tuesday will be mainly dry with a few isolated showers inland as temperatures drop from the mid 80s this evening to the mid 70s overnight. There could be a few rain areas early Wednesday morning, but scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid 80s.

A weak front will push through early Thursday providing slight relief from our high humidity. Things will dry out with highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Moisture returns this weekend with isolated pm showers and highs in the upper 80s as humidity returns. We are watching one area in the Caribbean that could bring us higher rain chances heading into next week.