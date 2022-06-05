Expect a warm and muggy night with lows Monday morning in the low to mid 70s. Isolated storms will form early in the afternoon along I-75 and quickly move east. Most of the storms will have moved to the east coast by sunset. Highs Monday will rise into the low 90s, but will feel like over 100 degrees with high humidity.

Our weather pattern will be similar through Thursday with isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. More moisture works into our area Friday and into next weekend so expect scattered storms possibly forming a bit earlier Saturday and Sunday. Highs will stay in the low 90s through next weekend with lows in the mid to upper 70s.