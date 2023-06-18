Scattered showers and storms will continue Sunday morning, but will eventually move eastward later this afternoon giving way to some sunshine along the coast. Temps start out in the 70s this morning rising to the low 90s later today. It will be breezy and humid with feels like temperatures over 100 degrees.

There will be fewer showers and storms Monday with mainly inland storms late in the day. Morning lows will be around 80 degrees with highs in the low 90s.

Widespread storms return Tuesday and last all week long. Off and on morning and afternoon rain will continue heading into next weekend. Lows all week will be in the mid 70s to around 80 with highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

A tropical wave in the far east Atlantic is expected to become a depression by the middle of next week, but is expected to turn to the north well before making its way toward the United States.