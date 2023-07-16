A few showers will move into northern counties Sunday morning with lows only dropping into the upper 70s to low 80s across the Bay Area. Scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day moving from north to south with a much higher coverage compared to Saturday. Highs will rise to the low and mid 90s with feels like temps near 105.

Morning showers Monday will move eastward throughout the day with fewer storms expected. A similar pattern can be expected Tuesday, but this rainy season pattern will change later in the week.

Wednesday through Friday expect sunny mornings with afternoon and evening storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s all next week with lows around 80.