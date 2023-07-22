Storms arrive early Sunday, but mainly northern counties with rain eventually moving southward late morning into the afternoon hours. There won’t be much rain in Tampa however so it will remain hot and humid throughout the day. Temps start out in the low 80s with highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

Expect a similar pattern Monday with fewer showers and storms Tuesday. Our weather pattern changes Wednesday with a sunny morning and a stormy afternoon.

PM storms stay in the forecast through next weekend with lows around 80 degrees and highs in the mid 90s.