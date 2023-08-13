Monday morning starts out dry and humid with temperatures in the low 80s. Rain arrives around lunchtime and lingers into the evening as highs rise to the mid 90s. Heat index values will be around 110 degrees so stay hydrated if you’re outdoors for an extended period of time.

Showers and storms arrive earlier on Tuesday and move inland late in the day. Highs will remain in the mid 90s with lows in the low 80s.

Storms increase Wednesday through Friday with morning and afternoon rain. This will knock down our high temperatures to the low 90s.

By the weekend expect sunny mornings and stormy afternoons with highs returning to the mid 90s and lows finally dipping into the upper 70s.