There could be a few coastal showers this morning with temps in the mid 70s to near 80. Storms eventually move east today, but coverage will be higher as highs rise to the low 90s.

There will be fewer storms throughout the work week with the best chance of rain east of I-75. Highs all week will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Afternoon and evening storms finally return next weekend with highs in the mid 90s.

Tropical Storm Cindy is the only thing we are watching as it moves northward. It is expected to dissipate Monday night or Tuesday and will not impact any land areas.