Sunday starts out dry and warm with temps in the upper 70s. There won’t be as much sunshine Sunday afternoon as periods of rain move in from the southeast as tropical moisture moves through. It will bed breezy at times as highs only rise to the lower 90s.

There won’t be much rain Monday as highs rise in to the mid 90s. In fact, rain chances will be very low all week long and even into next weekend.

That means high temperatures could be near record levels, rising to the mid 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

We are watching several tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, but none are expected to impact Florida.