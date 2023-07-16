A few showers will pop up this morning as temps stay in the low 80s with more scattered showers and storms arriving later today. Highs will rise in the low 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures over 100 degrees.

A similar pattern is expected Monday and Tuesday as coastal showers and storms move inland late in the day as highs stay in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday through Friday will feature afternoon and evening storms with lows around 80 and highs in the mid 90s. Next weekend storms will arrive earlier in the day as the heat continues.