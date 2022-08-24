TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was sunny & HOT, topping out in the mid 90s before showers and thunderstorms erupted during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds accompanied the strongest of the storms, but severe weather is not expected.

The storms will fade after sunset as they drift towards the Gulf. Expect to dry out by 11 p.m. and the skies will clear out overnight. Temperatures will get down into the upper 70s overnight.

Thursday starts out sunny and warms into the mid to low 90s quickly. A few showers will pop up along the sea breeze around 2-4 p.m. The main chances for rain are over inland counties between 5-9 p.m.

Friday things are different with the timing of rain chances. We expect the storms to fire up earlier in the day, and the afternoon round of storms will be primarily inland.

Saturday’s pattern and timing looks similar, which means temperatures won’t be quite as hot. We should top out around 91°.

Sunday starts out sunny and turns out hot. There will be widespread storms, but they will arrive later in the late afternoon and evening hours.

There are three areas we are watching in the tropics, both have a 20% chance to further develop.