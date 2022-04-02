Showers and storms will wind down tonight giving way to isolated showers through Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid and upper 60s as afternoon highs rise to the low and mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Rain chances will be low Monday through Wednesday, but pm showers will be possible each day. Wednesday features the best chance over the next few days, but a cold front will move through Thursday bringing another round of rain and storms.

Rain will be over Friday morning just in time for the Outdoor Expo. Temperatures stay warm all week long until Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday’s high temperatures will only rise into the mid 70s with low temperatures Saturday morning dipping into the 50s. Next weekend will be sunny with temperatures below average.