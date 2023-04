Strong to severe storms are coming to an end with rain ending late Sunday morning. The sun will shine, but it will remain windy throughout the day with highs only rising to the upper 70s now that a cold front has passed.

We’ve got a beautiful and much quieter work week ahead with dry conditions through Friday. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the 80s heading into next weekend.

The next chance of rain comes Saturday and Sunday with isolated showers ahead of the next front.