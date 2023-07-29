There may be a coastal shower this morning with temps starting out around 80, but most of the rain will arrive by lunchtime and last throughout the day. Eventually storms will move inland slowly with highs rising to the low to mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be around 105 degrees.

This weather pattern will stay with us throughout much of the week with storms arriving before noon and persisting throughout the evening before moving eastward.

Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with lows around 80 degrees all next week.