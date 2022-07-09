Most of the morning will be dry, but storms will form late this morning and into the early afternoon along the coast. Temperatures start in the low 80s with highs rising into the low and mid 90s. Storms move inland this afternoon tapering off after sunset.

Morning showers arrive even earlier Sunday and Monday with coastal areas having the best chance of rain to start the day. Lows will be around 80 degrees with highs in the low to mid 90s as storms move inland later on in the day.

Mainly afternoon and evening storms return the middle of next week with little change in temperatures.