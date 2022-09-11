Isolated to scattered storms will develop along the coast this morning and eventually push inland later today. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s with highs expected to rise to near 90 degrees with more sunshine.

Storm timing stays the same through Tuesday with the chance of mainly afternoon storms Wednesdsay. With extra cloud cover high temperatures will stay below average in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

The next front stalls near the Bay Area Thursday and into next weekend. This will provide more rain and storms with their arrival being early in the day.