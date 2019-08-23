STORM TEAM 8: Tropical wave stays off Florida’s east coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave near Miami will slowly head north through the weekend. While it is interacting with land, it should stay weak, but once it heads into the Atlantic early next week, the system has a better chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

While the wave is near the Tampa Bay area, it will only have a small impact on our forecast. Mostly, it will drive showers across the state from the east coast to the west coast. Inland areas will see rain first today, and the coast gets the showers and storms by the early evening. Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%.

It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s. Saturday will also bring a 40% chance of afternoon downpours and highs in the low 90s.

As the tropical wave heads away from Florida on Sunday, an onshore wind pattern develops. That pattern will bring a few more showers (50% rain chance) and extra clouds. Highs will be closer to 90 degrees. The onshore wind pattern sticks around for the first part of next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropical wave near Miami has a 60% chance of developing in the Atlantic over the next five days. Tropical Depression Chantal continues to weak and meander in the northern Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land.