Storm Team 8: Pleasant weekend behind cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A broken line of strong storms will move through the Tampa Bay area through late morning. These showers and storms will contain heavy rain and gusty winds while they move through.

The heavy rain will move south by 10 am while the drier and slightly cooler air rushes in from northwest to southeast.

Temperatures this afternoon will top out near 75 degrees but the drop in humidity will be most noticeable. After a muggy start to the day, much drier air arrives as dew points drop into the 40s.

Temps tonight drop to near 55 degrees by Sunday morning and sunshine will warm temperatures up to near 75.

We near 80 again on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the next cold front which arrives Wednesday night with a few showers.

That cold front will be stronger than this one in terms of temperatures. Highs will go from 80 on Tuesday to near 68 Wednesday afternoon. The cooler air sticks around through Thursday.

