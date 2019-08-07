STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Winds off the Gulf of Mexico push showers east of I-75 this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is already feeling muggy this morning due to winds off the Gulf of Mexico.

That onshore wind pattern is also pushing showers onto the coast this morning, and the storms will continue to head east of I-75 by the afternoon. Overall, the rain chance is 40%. Afternoon highs should be near 90 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

This pattern sticks around through the weekend, but slightly drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will hold our rain chances down to 30% tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s each of those days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. No development is expected in the next five days.