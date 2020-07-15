Storm Team 8 Forecast: Weather Pattern Shift To End The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight the evening rain quickly ends and temps will be pleasant dropping into the upper 70s. There will be a few clouds around, but it should remain dry.

Thursday there will be a northeast wind all day and that will make for a HOT afternoon. High temps should top out near 94 late in the day. There will be a few showers developing inland in the early afternoon and then the rain will increase closer to our coast in the evening. The rain chance is 30%.

Friday the forecast is similar. The rain will be spotty in nature during the late afternoon and evening hours. The rain chance is 30% with slightly drier air moving through. High temps will be in the low 90s again.