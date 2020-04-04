STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm with low humidity today before clouds, humidity arrive Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High pressure will keep temps warm, skies mostly clear and humidity levels low today. Highs will top out near 84 degrees, slightly higher than yesterday.

Clouds will move in overnight as mid-level moisture begins to stream in. A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon, especially inland with rain chances between 10 and 20 percent. Clouds will keep temperatures a tad cooler with highs near 80 degrees.

A few clouds will linger Monday. Highs will begin to warm back up though and as moisture returns, the mugginess will go back up as well.

Rain chances hold at ten percent or less each day next week.

A cold front may try to sneak in on Friday, but models haven’t been consistent with it. Otherwise, temperatures and humidity levels surge by Thursday and Friday with highs back in the upper 80s and dew points near 70 degrees.