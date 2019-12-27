Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Temps & A Few Showers This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be warm and quite muggy with temps only dropping into the upper 60s with more clouds.

Saturday will be another warm day with temps climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity will be higher and there will probably be a good bit of cloud cover into the afternoon. The shower chance in the afternoon is 30%.

Sunday the forecast is very similar with temps near 70 already in the morning hours. Through the day look for a good deal of cloud cover and highs near 80. The rain chance is 20%.

Monday a cold front arrives with scattered downpours.