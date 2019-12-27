Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Temps & A Few Showers This Weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be warm and quite muggy with temps only dropping into the upper 60s with more clouds.

Saturday will be another warm day with temps climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The humidity will be higher and there will probably be a good bit of cloud cover into the afternoon. The shower chance in the afternoon is 30%.

Sunday the forecast is very similar with temps near 70 already in the morning hours. Through the day look for a good deal of cloud cover and highs near 80. The rain chance is 20%.

Monday a cold front arrives with scattered downpours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss