STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid today; less muggy air arrives this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Humberto is heading away from Florida’s east coast today, and the Tampa Bay area will not feel any more effects from the system.

It will still be a warm and humid day with highs in the low 90s. A few afternoon and early evening showers develop, especially east of I-75. Today’s rain chance is just 20%.

Upper level dry air will spread south tomorrow, and it will essentially remove any chance of a shower. It will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Humidity begins to drop by mid-week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but it should feel more comfortable, especially in the mornings and evenings.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: While Humberto heads northeast toward Bermuda, another tropical wave in the central Atlantic has an 80% chance of developing as it moves west. Another tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico only has a 10% chance of development. It will bring some extra rain to Texas and Mexico tomorrow.