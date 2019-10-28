STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid through Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It seems like October is dressing up like August for Halloween.

It feels quite muggy this morning, and temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. That will be close to the record high of 90 degrees set in 2010.

Spotty showers will develop during the afternoon and early evening. Rain chance is 40%. It slowly cools down and stays humid this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

The rain chance drops to 30% Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs stay in the upper 80s. Expect it to be steamy with temps in the low 80s for the trick-or-treaters Halloween evening.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Pablo is near Europe, and another tropical wave in the north-central Atlantic only has 20% chance of developing.