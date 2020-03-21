STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry weekend in store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High pressure will continue to keep the Tampa Bay area warm and dry this weekend. The quiet, stagnant weather pattern will remain in place through the upcoming week as well.

Temperatures are mild this morning and will warm quickly. Highs today will top out near 85 degrees. This evening will be warm with temperatures slow to fall.

Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 84 degrees.

A brief break will come next week with highs in the lower 80s before they surge back into the mid to upper 80s by next Thursday and Friday.