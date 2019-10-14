STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry today; rain chances increasing this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity will stay at a comfortable level today. Even though afternoon highs will be above average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, it will still feel pleasant in the shade.

It should stay dry today, and there is just a 10% chance of a stray shower tomorrow. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s.

A stalling cold front will help to enhance the rain chances by mid-week. It does not look like we will get much cooler air from this front. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Melissa off the New England coast will continue to weaken as it heads out to sea. A tropical wave off the African coast has a high (70%) chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm.