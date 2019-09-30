STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry to end the month of September

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – September is typically part of the rainy season, but we have not seen much rain in the past few weeks. At Tampa International Airport, we have only received 1.45 inches of rain. That’s more than 4.5 inches below normal. Thankfully, we are still almost 9 inches above normal rainfall for the year.

Today’s rain chance is just 10%. It will be quite warm and breezy with highs in the low 90s. It stays just a few degrees below the record high of 94 today. The dry conditions continue into October as well. Only 10% rain chances expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs stay in the low 90s into the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The only system in the Atlantic right now is Hurricane Lorenzo. It should stay far away from the U.S. It may impact parts of Europe this week.

It stays hot too with highs in the low 90s each day.