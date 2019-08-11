STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Very muggy conditions continue

Live Now
It’s been another exceedingly muggy afternoon with heat index values or “feels like temperatures” well in excess of 100 for several hours.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue to drift inland this evening with lesser rain chances back closer to the coast. Expect another warm and muggy night with overnight low temperatures only dipping back to around 80 degrees.

This onshore flow (west wind) weather pattern will continue into the new work (and school!) week. It will be very muggy at the bus stop with spotty showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

Showers and storms will drift inland once again during the afternoon and evening with high temperatures reaching the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next five days.

