STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Tracking Dorian and afternoon rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Tropical Storm Dorian still in the Caribbean, it will not have an effect on our weather this week.

We still have an onshore wind pattern today that will push a few showers onto the coast this morning. Storms will increase and spread farther inland during the day. Today’s rain chance is 40%, and it will feel quite humid.

Highs stay near 90 degrees this afternoon, which is average for late-August. It will be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.

A few showers are possible along the coast tomorrow morning, but the winds pattern shifts during the day. We will start getting winds from the northeast which will drive showers and storms back toward I-75 in the afternoon.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: All eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian. It will strengthen slightly as it heads toward Puerto Rico today. It will push north into the Atlantic tomorrow, and that’s when the forecast models begin to diverge. Some take the storm farther north up the U.S. east coast, and some take it toward central Florida. If it does head toward Florida, our best rain chances would be Sunday and Labor Day. Stay tuned.

Tropical Storm Erin is also in the Atlantic, but it is expected to stay off the U.S. east coast and head north toward Canada.