Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Tracking a Front & Rain Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A sagging south into the Tampa Bay area will keep a chance of rain in the forecast overnight. It will be mostly cloudy with comfortable temps in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be much cooler with scattered showers possible in the morning and evening. There is a 40% chance of rain with highs only in the mid 70s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and north winds behind the front as it pushes south.

Friday the stalled boundary will be just south of us and there will be a 20% chance of rain around. It will be mostly cloudy through the day with highs back up into the low 80s.

Saturday will be even warmer with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

