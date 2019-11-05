STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Staying warm this week; cold front Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is already feeling a bit warm and muggy this morning. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon. That is above the seasonal average of 80 degrees.

Scattered showers will develop today as well; the rain chance is 30%. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

The evening rain tapers off, and it slowly cools into the low 70s overnight. It will be warm and humid tomorrow with highs back in the mid 80s and a 30% chance of showers.

The rain chances drops for Thursday, but it stays quite warm for November. Finally, a cold front passes late Friday, and it is looking much cooler for the weekend ahead.